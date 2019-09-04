Free concert at Old Town Portola Event Center

The Old Town Portola Event Center is nearing completion, with a vision coming to fruition as vacant property on Commercial Street has been developed.

The event center, adjacent to the Dickson Realty office building in Portola, is now bordered with the completed historically-themed train murals painstakingly crafted by artist Rafael Blanco.

A park-like setting awaits visitors at an inaugural event Sunday, Sept. 15, with The Reno Bad Boys featuring Chris David and Jackie Landrum kicking off a country music show at 5 p.m.

Attendees are invited to arrive early and utilize provided seating at the venue, with no-host food catered by Lena’s Cantina and a no-host bar by the Rotary Club of Portola available for purchase from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission to the show is free.

The Old Town Portola Event Center, a registered 501(3) corporation, with 75 percent of costs to create the center donated by local citizens and businesses. Those contributing a minimum of $100 are recognized with a personally engraved brick to be installed at the entrance to the park. For those wishing to contribute toward the completion of the event center, donations may be made payable to: Old Town Portola Event Center, P.O Box 1143, Portola, California.