Free household hazardous waste collection event June 5 in Chester

Editor
Feather River Disposal is holding a household hazardous waste event at the Chester/Lake Almanor Transfer Station this Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The flier below lists the items that are acceptable for disposal. The public is reminded that COVID protocols will be in place. Individuals must wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles at all times. No waste will be unloaded from within the vehicle; it must be in the trunk, and must be in containers no larger than 5 gallons or weigh more than 50 pounds. Call 283-2204 if more info is needed.

