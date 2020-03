Free meal deliveries for students aged 18 and under via established school bus routes began March 24. Site meal pickup is still available at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.pcoe.k12.ca.us/apps/pages/MealService or reach out to the Plumas County Office of Education/Plumas Unified School District at 283-6500.