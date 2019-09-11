Free tire disposal offered

Tire amnesty day is coming to Plumas County on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Greenville High School parking lot, 117 Grand Street in Greenville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full.

There is no charge to Plumas County residents with passenger car or truck tires without rims. Note that it is against California law to transport more than nine tires without a an exemption. For a transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires or for additional information, contact Plumas County Department of Public Works, 283-6268.

Free disposal is not available for tire dealers or other businesses. Industrial, farming or heavy equipment tires will not be accepted at this event.