Fresh looks, big back-to-school improvements greet CES, Chester High students

When Chester Elementary School and Chester Junior-Senior High School students go back to school Aug. 21, much more than a fresh coat of paint will greet them.

The Plumas Unified School District and its Governing Board of Trustees have worked for months with architects, project managers, budget experts and a host of contractors — several of them local to Plumas County — to allocate Measure B bond monies for critical repairs, site updates and facility improvements at every campus in the district.

Often, the school board met for multiple evenings a month to make decisions, stretch dollars and meet timelines to accommodate the work at school sites in Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy.

There have also been a number of unique challenges to overcome in the last year-plus of the projects, including operating within short timeframes between when students were in school or out.

So, on the first day of school next week, students and their families will be pleased at how “new” their familiar old school buildings now feel.

CES looks bright, feels modern

At CES, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– Exterior painting is now underway and replacement siding is being considered.

– The entry steps have been replaced and the old pump house has been removed.

– New 21st century classroom furniture is being piloted for two rooms.

– Cafeteria tables were replaced.

– Perimeter fencing was installed.

– Portable roofing repairs were made and replaced as necessary.

– Security camera(s) and an intruder alert system were installed.

– Preschool fencing was put in place.

– Exterior vent covers and bird holes were fixed.

– Cafeteria tables were replaced.

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following CES projects are planned:

– Updated signage and installation of an informational marquee.

– Pest control will be addressed.

– Exterior doors will be repaired or replaced and estimates for options such as card entry will be obtained.

– Roof repair and/or patching work.

– Storage under the stage will be considered.

– Costs will be looked at for a gate pivot arm.

– New carpeting for rooms 1, 2, 5, 6, 18 and 19 is in progress.

– Tree-trimming work is underway.

– More new classroom furniture is planned.

– Ramps will be built for portables.

– Restroom updates will be evaluated, including the cost of new stalls, toilets and sinks.

– Paving work is currently in

progress.

Extensive CJSHS updates At CJSHS, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– The school exterior, interior and lockers have been painted.

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

– New 21st century classroom furniture was ordered and is also being piloted for one room.

– Fencing for the football and baseball facilities was installed.

– A tree in front was removed.

– Three modular storage units were purchased.

– The irrigation for the front of the school and athletic field has been replaced.

– Security camera(s) were installed.

– Parking lot drainage has been improved.

– LED lights were installed in the shop building.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following CJSHS projects are planned:

– Signage will be updated and the informational marquee will be replaced.

– An intruder alert system

installation is nearly complete.

– New flooring in main building will be installed before school begins.

– Heat mats will be placed by the shop to deal with snow runoff and icy conditions in winter.

CES, Chester High wish lists

When the school district and board of trustees meet at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 14, in the newly reopened historic Quincy Schoolhouse at 50 Church Street in Quincy, they will consider additional “wish list” projects for various school sites.

For CES, this will include electrical upgrades, remodeling of the boys’ and girls’ restrooms, abatement work for the classrooms, office and bathroom upgrades, classroom sinks and further electrical upgrades for the panels in the gym, the stage and cafeteria.

For Chester High, this will include electrical panel upgrades, roofing of the administrative area and main hallway wing, parking lot electrical connections, north side flashing, replacement of the gym floor, plumbing needs and locker painting for the boys’ locker room, painting in the girls’ locker room and carpet for the coach’s room.

Public comments are welcome. For more information, call 283-6500.