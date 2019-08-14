Fresh looks, big back-to-school improvements greet CRC and PJSHS students

When C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School and Portola Junior-Senior High School students go back to school Aug. 21, much more than a fresh coat of paint will greet them.

The Plumas Unified School District and its Governing Board of Trustees have worked for months with architects, project managers, budget experts and a host of contractors — several of them local to Plumas County — to allocate Measure B bond monies for critical repairs, site updates and facility improvements at every campus in the district.

Often, the school board met for multiple evenings a month to make decisions, stretch dollars and meet timelines to accommodate the work at school sites in Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy.

There have also been a number of unique challenges to overcome in the last year-plus of the projects, including operating within short timeframes between when students were in school or out.

So, on the first day of school next week, students and their families will be pleased at how “new” their familiar old school buildings now feel.

CRC is spruced up

At CRC, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– New roofs were installed on 12 classrooms and the portables.

– An intruder alert system and security camera(s) were installed.

– New 21st century classroom furniture has been ordered, including a pilot project for two rooms.

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

– Cafeteria tables were replaced.

– Exterior fencing was installed.

– The restroom floors were repaired.

– There is new carpet in three classrooms.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following CRC projects are planned:

– Painting the school is in progress.

– A quote has been received for a new fire alarm system.

– New carpet will be installed in three classrooms.

PJSHS fields, security and more

At PJSHS, the Measure B-funded repairs and renovations include:

– An exterior survey of the property lines was made along the athletic fields.

– Replacement roofs on the portables.

– An intruder alert system and security camera(s) were installed.

– New 21st century classroom furniture was ordered.

– Energy-efficient window coverings were installed.

– A topographic survey was conducted.

– Abatement work was done for the football field.

– Architectural plans are being considered to improve curb appeal and landscaping at the school.

For the 2019-20 school year, the following PJSHS projects are planned:

– Work on the softball and baseball fields is estimated to begin this week (Aug. 12) and be completed around November.

CRC and PJSHS wish lists

When the school district and board of trustees meet at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 14, in the newly reopened historic Quincy Schoolhouse at 50 Church Street in Quincy, they will consider additional “wish list” projects for various school sites.

For CRC, this will include:

– Fence around campus with one point entry.

– Hot water in all classrooms.

– Carpet three rooms (every year).

– Adding a portable for STEM lab activities to teach science, technology, engineering and math.

– Classroom TVs or smart boards with audio for morning messages.

– A shade structure for winter play and summer shade.

– New pavement on the kindergarten playground.

– New playground equipment.

– Grass on the playground.

– More picnic tables on campus.

– A shed for P.E. and garden equipment.

– New library furniture.

– Replacement siding for the kindergarten wing.

For PJSHS and the nearby Feather River Middle School, the discussion will focus on future architectural plans for renovating the main building; entry into renovation work; electrical upgrades and both abatement and demolition of buildings C and D at the old Feather River Middle School.

Public comments are welcome. For more information, call 283-6500.