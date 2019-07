The four “Tims” take their hats off to all that enjoyed a weekend of living history July 20 and 21 at the annual Gold Discovery Days event held at Plumas Eureka State Park. From left, Plumas Eureka State Park Ranger Tim Quandt, and Plumas Eureka State Park Association (PESPA) volunteers Tim Hardie, Tim Buckhout and Tim Kurdupski. Photo by Lauren Westmoreland