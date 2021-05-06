News 

Fundraising pages set up for family who lost home to May 5 fire

Editor

The May 5 fire that destroyed a trailer on Lawrence Street in Quincy, displaced a family of four — a mom and her three daughters.

And the community wants to help. As of Thursday morning, May 6, two fundraising efforts were underway — a GoFundMe account as well as one on Facebook. The links can be found below.

The family’s home was destroyed and they have lost everything from clothing to furniture, as well as their savings, a friend said. While they have lost all of their possessions, they do have a place to live for now.

https://gofund.me/7ca23c5e.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/922005268645178/10226362474950830

