Garbage collection continues

Waste Management, which provides garbage collection for much of Plumas County, announced that it is continuing curbside collections with the same routes and schedules.

However, local offices, and most recycling buyback centers and household hazardous waste drop off sites will be closed to the public throughout California and Nevada by Monday, March 23.

Most transfer stations remain open to process trash from customers who self-haul and material resource facilities that sort recycling Waste Management collects curbside remain open in Northern California.

Customers are encouraged to visit wm.com/alerts for detailed and up-to-date information about closures in their area.

“The health and safety of our employees and the community is our top priority,” said Barry Skolnick, Waste Management Area vice president for Northern California-Nevada. “It is critical that we all maintain social distancing and reduce needless trips, so as a result we will close all of our offices and buy-back centers to the public. This closure does not affect curbside collections.”

Intermountain Disposal, serving Eastern Plumas, is also maintaining its regular schedule of operations.

“We’ve closed the lobby,” said co-owner Ricky Ross, “but all of the services will continue as normal as possible.”

Those who need to sign up for collection, can do so via email or by calling 832-4879.

Daw’s Recycling Center will be closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are not calling for any additional steps to handle trash or recycling. Waste handling is not a disease pathway and has not been identified as needing any special precaution by the WHO or CDC. Waste Management continues to monitor this daily for any additional recommendations or changes from the CDC.