George Bishop died this month – a few days before his 84th birthday. He came to Quincy from Verdi, Nevada, 19 years ago to live and play with his wife, Judy Buck, and their golden retrievers, Winnie and Dancer.

George really loved Quincy — its friendly people and the access to the woods for skiing, hunting, skating, and exploring. His ashes will be spread at his “little lake” below Incline Village.

George had two daughters, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many friends.

This sweet man will be missed.