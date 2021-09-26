News 

Giveaway event for Dixie Fire survivors in Greenville today Sept. 26

Editor

Individuals and communities sponsors have organized a free giveaway day and lunch today, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Greenville. Details are included in the flyer below.

 

