Giveaway event for Dixie Fire survivors in Greenville today Sept. 26

FRC softball team delivers fridges in Greenville
The Feather River College softball team delivered approximately 30 refrigerators to Greenville residents on Saturday, Sept. 25. Their male counterparts…
State school superintendent to visit Greenville, Chester on Monday
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will visit several schools in Plumas County as well as meet with education…
Comparing Plumas to the state in Covid cases
While both the state and Plumas County have experienced a spike in cases in recent weeks, it’s interesting to look…
Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 21 to 23
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No names…
FRC announces positive test result for student
Feather River College announced today, Sept. 24, that one of its students tested positive for COVID. “It is believed, but…
Feather River College celebrates Banned Books Week by offering banned books for checkout
What do Henry David Thoreau’s Walden and John Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath have in common? They were both banned literature…