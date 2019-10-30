Giving back to the community

The Sierra Cascade Street Rodders, a nonprofit classic car club, recently contributed funds raised from its annual Classic Car Show to the community. The car show was held in Quincy on the first Saturday in June at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds.

“It is important to keep our funds local in support of our community,” said members of the club. “This year our club, at the direction of our president, Mike Kirk, researched the special needs of our volunteer fire departments, our local animal rescues and our schools.”

In fulfillment of their needs, the Street Rodders contributed $1,200 to the Meadow Valley Fire Department for the purchase of two medical backpacks, and $1,200 to Bucks Lake Fire Department for the purchase of two medical backpacks.

A check for $750 went to the Quincy Jr./Sr. High School music program toward the purchase of a bassoon. Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District received $550 for the purchase of a new lifting device called a “Binder Lift.”

A total of $1,500 was distributed equally between PAWS, Friends of Animals, of Quincy and High Sierra Animal Rescue in Portola.