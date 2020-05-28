Good day on the lake

- May 27 Plumas COVID testing update
- I tried working for the Census and quit
More News
Congressman Doug LaMalfa supports H.R. 7010, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which would relax…
Drivers using Blackhawk Road (Forest Service #25N12) near Quincy, and Genesee Valley Road (Plumas County…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, May 27,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Lodging providers across Plumas County have opened their doors — or…
The Eastern Plumas Health Care board of directors will hold its monthly meeting this Thursday,…
Jane Brown, a resident of Reno, Nevada and D.M.A. student at University of Nevada, Las…
UPDATE May 28: The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Bevan was taken into custody…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this afternoon, Tuesday, May 26,…
Lassen County Incident Command and Lassen County Public Health Department announced today, May 26, that…
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an easing of restrictions for church…
By Debra Moore [email protected] While resources and attention are devoted to the coronavirus pandemic, life…
Have you filled out the 2020 Census questionnaire online or have you been waiting for…
The Grizzly Ranch Community Services District general manager will present the proposed 2020/2021 fiscal year…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen is no stranger to tracking data. He contributes a monthly…
The Plumas National Forest provided a list of recreation areas that are open to the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 22,…
Update: The fires have been contained — one an area of 10×20 with another estimated…
Feather River College students were scheduled to receive their diplomas tonight, May 22, but that…
By Debra Moore [email protected] As Feather River College prepares for the fall semester, currently scheduled…
Reminder: While banks, the post office and government offices are closed for Memorial Day, this…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 20,…