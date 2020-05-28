Thursday, May 28, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive

Lake Davis was very busy over the holiday weekend and the fish were biting! Friends Hunter Lewis, left, and Cody Wilmer spent a good day fishing at Lake Davis. According to reports from across the county, people flocked to lakes to recreate over Memorial Day. Photo submitted

Highlighted News 

Good day on the lake

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

More News