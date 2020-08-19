Good news on the Copper Fire

When the Copper Fire near Greenville sprang to life yesterday afternoon, it caught everyone by surprise. The Plumas National Forest had been tracking the Claremont Fire (in Quincy) and the North Complex (now known as the Sheep Fire in Indian Valley) as well as other small starts. And of course, everyone had been watching the Loyalton Fire, which made national headlines and news broadcasts with its fire tornado.

But when the Copper Fire was discovered yesterday afternoon of Aug. 18, it almost immediately led to mandatory evacuations due to its proximity to homes.

It’s good to report that by 10 p.m. last night the Copper Fire was 90 percent contained at 20 acres, with full containment expected by this morning, Aug. 19.

A sheriff’s advisory evacuation remains in place for Williams Valley Road, and Lower and Upper Williams Valley Roads, Copper Creek Camp, Creekside Drive, Powerline Road, Apple Lane, Hilton Lane, Hilltop Drive, Hilltop Lane, Peck Valley Road, and Upper and Lower Pecks Valley Roads, Quail Court, Blue and Red Knoll Roads, Country Drive and Secluded Valley Drive.