Gov. Newsom issues gathering guidelines, how will Plumas respond?

On the advice of the California Department of Public Health late Wednesday, March 11, Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged an end to gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state to help counter the spread of COVID-19. Smaller events are allowed if organizers can keep people at least six feet apart to avoid transmission of the virus. This new policy does not apply to school classes. Gatherings that include those at higher risk for severe illness should be limited to no more than 10 people no closer than six feet apart. Feather Publishing is checking with the local Public Health Agency and other entities to determine what measures will be taken to adhere to these new CDPH guidelines.