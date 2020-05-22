Graduation should be tonight — FRC has a different plan

Feather River College students were scheduled to receive their diplomas tonight, May 22, but that can’t happen due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead FRC is honoring graduates with a video tribute. The college hired a videographer to film the planned commencement addresses as well as congratulatory messages from staff members. All who wanted to participate were invited to campus last week to film their parts.

Each student was sent a cap and asked to take a picture so that their photo could be shown on screen as their name was read aloud as part of the graduating class. The completed video is scheduled to be released next Friday, May 29, to celebrate the graduates.

This year, which represents the 50th anniversary graduation, there are 204 graduates who collectively earned 16 bachelor’s degrees, 214 associate degrees, and 234 certificates.

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna shared the following details: