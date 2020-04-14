Graeagle annual Fourth of July celebration canceled

The Graeagle Independence Day Committee announced today that the annual celebration has been canceled for this year.

“In light of the public health guidance related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Graeagle Independence Day Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Graeagle Fourth of July Celebration, for July 4-6 in Graeagle,” the press release read. “While the committee understands the cancellation of this event will be a disappointment, public health and safety must come first.”

The committee said it was following the recommendation of Dr. Mark Satterfield, Plumas County Public Health Officer, who had advised earlier that, “Events which would draw a large number of attendees wouldn’t be advisable — such as High Sierra or the large Fourth of July celebrations.”

Patty Clawson, a committee member, said it wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly, but it was necessary given the potential threat to public health. She said it was the consensus of the committee to cancel the festivities this year — which include a parade, fireworks, day in the park and more — but that it would be back in 2021.

Feather Publishing has reached out to the Chester Lake Almanor organizers to determine if any decisions have been made regarding their Fourth of July celebration.