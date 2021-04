The community of Graeagle burn pile will be open for the 2021 season beginning Thursday, April 8. Hours at the burn pile are Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents in the community are asked to please take pine needles directly to the gate at Maricopa Trail, behind the Graeagle Post Office. Prices start at $10 for a standard truck load and $15 for each load from a truck with wood racks.