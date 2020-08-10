Grand jury releases its annual report

The Plumas County Grand Jury has released its 2019-2020 report — all 73 pages of it.

This report contains some interesting information and recommendations that county officials will be asked to respond to and address. Following are the topics that this grand jury focused on:

1) Plumas County Weights and Measures Programs: Are you getting what you pay for?

2) Plumas County Sheriff-Coroner: Death Investigations and Autopsies.

3) Plumas County’s unfunded pension liability.

Those interested may obtain a copy of these reports at this address:

https://plumascounty.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/5217