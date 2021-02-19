Grant application period open for Volcano Adventure Camp

Lassen Volcanic National Park and its partner Lassen Park Foundation invite youth groups to apply for a grant to stay at Volcano Adventure Camp (VAC) this summer season. Lassen Park Foundation will accept applications for grants to cover the cost of a trip to the youth camping facility in Lassen Volcanic through March 31.

“Lassen Park Foundation youth camping grants have enabled hundreds of children to connect to nature and explore their national park,” said Acting Superintendent Jason Mateljak. “The National Park Service continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation at the national, state, and local level. Lassen staff works closely with the NPS Office of Public Health and will follow the recommendations of the CDC as we gradually increase access to park facilities, including the Volcano Adventure Camp. The safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority,” Mateljak continued.

Any organization or school assisting underserved youth is eligible to apply for a grant up to $1,000. Groups with for-profit status may require a non-profit fiscal sponsor. Park admission and campground fees are waived for grant recipients and grant funds are available to pay for camping and hiking equipment, water bottles, food (groups must prepare their own food), and transportation. The camp is outfitted with dormitory-style tent cabins, picnic pavilions, showers, vault toilets, and running water.

A stay at Volcano Adventure Camp may include ranger and/or group-led talks, hikes, and activities, depending on COVID-19 safety protocols. Participants will learn how to camp, explore park trails, and learn about park topics like volcanology, glaciation, astrobiology, fire ecology, and climate.

Volcano Adventure Camp will operate June 11 through September 19, 2021, weather and health restrictions permitting. More information and a link to the application can be found at go.nps.gov/VAC and at lassenparkfoundation.org. Groups that would like to stay at the Volcano Adventure Camp but do not require a grant may apply through a separate reservation application that will be available at lassenparkfoundation.org beginning March 31.

Activities at the camp help build stewardship and respect for public lands as well as teamwork and individual responsibility. One group leader shared, “without the distraction of cell phones and their regular activities the kids were forced to step out of their comfort zone and work together. By the end of the trip they were not only a team but were also able to gain friendships that extend into different towns.”