Graphing COVID in Plumas

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state and in the county.

By Dale Knutsen

The buildup of COVID-19 cases within Plumas County is illustrated in this graph. We started off with just a very few cases and held that level constant for a long period. However, once holiday and vacation population mixing began the infections accelerated. (This does not include the 24th case reported today, July 18.)