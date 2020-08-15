Saturday, August 15, 2020
Graphing Plumas County’s case count

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Dale Knutsen continues to offer graphics that illustrate Plumas County’s confirmed case count. The Public Health Agency reported no new cases yesterday, Aug. 14, so the count remains at 39, with 34 recovered and five active cases.

