Graphing Plumas County’s case count

- Red flag warning tonight through Sunday
- Letter to the Editor: Karma and the Census
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for dry lightning potential tonight…
The Feather Fire, which broke out Aug. 13 in western Sierra County, 1 mile Northwest…
The Loyalton Fire is now reported to be at 2,300 acres and is burning on…
Update: PG&E was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News [email protected] Lost Sierra visitors, PCT hikers and locals…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The soonest that Plumas Unified School District will consider returning to…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Portola resident Dennis Mitchell woke up at about 5:45 a.m. this…
After a slight delay due to Covid-19, the Superior Court in Plumas County is again…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Beckwourth Fire responded to the scene of a structure fire last…
An overturned lumber truck closed Highway 70 west of Chambers Creek in the Feather River…
The Plumas National Forest reported that a fire is burning in a remote, rugged area…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will…
Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities (SCFO) is committed to providing high-quality services to children and families…
Plumas County announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 this afternoon, Aug. 13. This individual is…
The Plumas County Public Health announced today, Aug. 13, that it received notification of a…
By Victoria Metcalf Special to Plumas News Three fire investigation agencies, an insurance company attorney…
According to the National Weather Service, Plumas County is in for a week of very…
By Taletha Washburn Executive Director, Plumas Charter School Schools in Plumas County have been faced…
A Greenville High School graduate, Derek Schramel, is among four Coast Guard members to receive…
Plumas County announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 this afternoon, Aug. 12. This individual is…
Plumas County Public Health announced today, Aug. 12, that it received notification of a positive…