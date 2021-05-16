News 

Graphs chart state and local COVID cases

Editor
Lake Almanor’s Dale Knutsen has been tracking coronavirus cases both in the state and Plumas County, and providing weekly graphs of that data. While the state has showed a decline, Plumas experienced an increase. Following are his insights to the week ending May 14:
  • Weekly new cases in California increased by 10,847 to a new total of 3,663,539; smallest weekly increase since mid April of 2020!
  • Weekly deaths in California increased by 277 to new total of 61,444; again, smallest increase since April of 2020!
  • Plumas County weekly new cases  …  increased by 12 this past week (not a good week).
  • Plumas County total cases are at 718, with total deaths still holding steady at 6.

Related Posts

Lassen Volcanic National Park Hwy opens May 17; busy season expected

Editor

Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway will open to through traffic on Monday, May 17. Butte Lake and is currently open….

Reminder: Wildfire Preparedness Day at the fairgrounds Saturday

Editor

The public is invited to the Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness day event at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds this Saturday, May…

Local healthcare districts share vaccination rates for staff members

Editor

When Eastern Plumas Health Care announced during its late April meeting that 55 percent of its staff had received a…

Annual Graeagle fishing derby cancelled, but pond will be stocked

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Now that the mill pond is filling back up for the season, many have asked if…

Skeleton crew at the IVCSD makes do — but hopes for new recruits

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      Now down to the three board members — Leanne Schramel, Bob Orange, and Mina Admire…

To mask or not to mask?

Editor

The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed mask rules for fully vaccinated people — those who have been vaccinated are…