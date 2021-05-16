Graphs chart state and local COVID cases

Lake Almanor’s Dale Knutsen has been tracking coronavirus cases both in the state and Plumas County, and providing weekly graphs of that data. While the state has showed a decline, Plumas experienced an increase. Following are his insights to the week ending May 14:

Weekly new cases in California increased by 10,847 to a new total of 3,663,539; smallest weekly increase since mid April of 2020!

Weekly deaths in California increased by 277 to new total of 61,444; again, smallest increase since April of 2020!

Plumas County weekly new cases … increased by 12 this past week (not a good week).

Plumas County total cases are at 718, with total deaths still holding steady at 6.

