Green waste at landfill to hold final day for season

The last day the Chester Landfill will receive green waste is Tuesday, Oct. 29, Public Works Director Bob Perreault told members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 8.

The green waste portion of the landfill is closing for the winter, Perreault explained. At some point the public works solid waste division employees will torch the accumulated green waste.

“If a rain event occurs three consecutive days prior to the closure date listed above, this will force the green waste collection area to be closed earlier than scheduled for 2019,” Perreault explained.

The green waste collection will re-open in the spring 2020.