Greenville church offers Vacation Bible School

A summer event for kids called the Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be hosted at Greenville So. Baptist Church from Monday, Aug. 2 – Friday, Aug. 6.

At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snacks, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Rocky Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Rocky Railway is for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.each day. For more information, call (530) 284-7331 or (903) 787-6242.