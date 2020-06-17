Greenville Rotary honors students, healthcare workers

Greenville Rotary President John Banks announced this year’s scholarship recipients: Shasta Banchio and Clarissa Kusel each received a $1000 Alumni Scholarship; Ashlyn Bustamante, a Distinguished Student Scholarship of $1000; Andrew Putnam, a Distinguished Student Scholarship of $1000; and Nicholas Hampton, a Distinguished Student four-year renewable scholarship for $1000. “Greenville Rotary Club is honored to be able to provide these scholarships to enhance these young people’s lives and education,” Banks said.

Additionally, Greenville Rotary recognized 21 local healthcare workers by presenting them with gift certificates. “Guy McNett presented gift certificates from Papenhausen’s Pit Stop for their hard work and dedication through Covid19,” Banks said.