Gweneth C. Lacy

9/18/1926 – 2/18/2021

Gweneth Carolyn Lacy age 94, a 50-year resident of Plumas County, died February 28, 2021. She was born, raised and educated in Oklahoma, then moved to California with her family. Here she lived at Taylorsville and worked as an Administrative Secretary with the Plumas County School District for 20-plus years. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Elliott of La Selva Beach, CA. Private inurnment was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.