Hair salons given COVID-19 guidelines
Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe said today that although there’s no formal Department of Public Health guidance, here are the best practices for Hair Salons/Barber Shops:
The Department of Consumer Affairs Board of Barbering and Cosmetology strongly recommend that hair salons and barbers follow the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the CDC including:
• Recommend closure of facility
• Increased sanitization of facility
• Increased hand washing
• Social distancing
• Exclusion of sick employees
Additional information can be found at: www.barbercosmo.ca.gov<http://www.barbercosmo.ca.gov> and www.thedcapage.blog