Thursday, March 19, 2020
Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Coronavirus 

Hair salons given COVID-19 guidelines

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe said today that although there’s no formal Department of Public Health guidance, here are the best practices for Hair Salons/Barber Shops:

The Department of Consumer Affairs Board of Barbering and Cosmetology strongly recommend that hair salons and barbers follow the guidance of the Governor’s Office and the CDC including:

• Recommend closure of facility
• Increased sanitization of facility
• Increased hand washing
• Social distancing
• Exclusion of sick employees

Additional information can be found at: www.barbercosmo.ca.gov<http://www.barbercosmo.ca.gov> and www.thedcapage.blog

