Happy 50th Anniversary Bill and Sue Wickman

Bill and Sue Wickman are still going strong as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30th. Their love story began when attending Chico State University in February of 1967. Bill was drawn to Sue because of her beauty and friendliness. And Sue was drawn to Bill because she likes those Chester boys! For the couple’s first date, they attended a Chico State basketball game. The proposal came December 7th, 1969 at Mr. Steak in Chico. The wedding took place at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont, Ca. and they honeymooned at Lake Tahoe.

When each were asked what the other’s best qualities are, Sue said “Bill’s is he loves me.” Bill’s response is “She is faithful to all and she loves her children.”

They built a wonderful life together raising two children (Mark and Lynsey) and spending quality family time at their lake house at Lake Almanor. They love to cook, travel, and play cards with their friends and family. Their secret to a long marriage is patience, plus being flexible and forgiving as well as always saying you are sorry when you need to.

Someday soon they would like to go on another honeymoon trip to either Australia or an adventure on a Mississippi Riverboat cruise. They will be celebrating their anniversary with their children and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, at the Highland Ranch Resort. Congratulations to this wonderful couple!