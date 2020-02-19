Health agency applies for $100,000 grant for veterans

Members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors agreed to all county department requests at the Tuesday, Feb. 11, meeting.

Requests included permission for filling vacancies, approval to apply for a grant to assist local veterans and other requests.

Veterans grant application

Supervisors approved a request to apply to California Department of Veterans Affairs for the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) grant program for $100,000 in mental health outreach and support services for veterans. This would run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.

Plumas County Public Health Agency supplies oversight to the Plumas County Veterans Affairs programs.

In November 2004, MHSA increased funding to support county mental health programs and to monitor progress toward goals dealing with the state’s mental health needs. This included a component for veterans.

“The purpose of CalVet’s MHSA program is to expand and enhance their mental health services for veterans, including treatment and other related recovery programs to veterans currently residing in or returning to the community from their military service as they transition back to civilian life, and to adequately meet the needs of all California veterans by reducing the long term adverse impact on them resulting from an untreated serious mental illness,” Woodruff explained.

As part of the agreement, CalVet ensures that all funding to the health agency for veterans’ services are spent in the most effective manner and that best practices are met.

Boycott approved

Plumas County Library is joining a national boycott against Blackstone Publishing eAudiobook and Macmillan Publishers eBooks.

Plumas County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs received permission from supervisors to join.

Beginning last November, Fuchs said that Blackstone Publishing stopped public libraries from purchasing eAudiobook titles. Under the embargo, libraries couldn’t release those titles until 90 days after their publication.

Also, Macmillan Publishers made it impossible for public libraries, regardless of the size, to purchase more than one copy of an eBook title for the first eight weeks after the book’s release, Fuchs explained.

“The embargo limits libraries’ ability to provide access to information for all,” Fuchs stated.

Publishers claim that they lose sales because libraries are purchasing books. Patrons then check out a book rather than purchasing it, these publishers claim.

“However, studies show that libraries are an essential part of the publishing ecosystem that promotes books, reading and learning,” Fuchs said.

#eBooksForAll is a library-driver response to the two publishing companies embargoes. The response is to ensure that all people have access to books regardless of the format.

DOJ contract

Supervisors approved a contract between the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice, Bureau of Criminal Identification and Information.

The contract is for $25,000 and allows the sheriff’s office to submit fingerprint images and related information electronically. The DOJ can also provide the sheriff’s office with DOJ and FBI Criminal Offender Record Information, according to Sheriff Todd Johns.

Under the agreement, the sheriff’s office is billed for live scan fingerprint submissions. The agreement covers those costs.

Maintenance, service

Supervisors also approved a contract for maintenance and service for sheriff’s office vehicles. The contract is with Horton Tires in Quincy for $20,000.

Vacancy announced

Plumas County Probation Chief Erin Metcalf was given the go-ahead to recruit and hire a fiscal officer for the department.

Starting Feb. 1, the fiscal officer position became available when the existing fiscal officer resigned. “This position is critical to the probation department,” Metcalf said.

Agreement with

residential care home

Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson was allowed to sign a $26,000 agreement with Heavenly Home Residential Care Facility in Portola.

This is a non-medical, residential care home, according to Hobson.

The behavioral health program has need of residential care services from time to time, according to Hobson. This is a fairly new facility to the area, he added.