Here’s how neighboring counties are faring with COVID

Plumas County announced its 26th and 27th confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. Here’s a look at how some of our neighboring counties are doing as of today, July 22.

In Tehama County there is a total of 165 confirmed cases; with 130 recovered, 34 active and 1 death.

In Butte County there are 659 cases, with six hospitalized and five deaths.

In Lassen County, there are 48 cases in the community, with 31 recovered and 17 active.

In the Lassen County prison system, there are 467 cases with 214 recovered and 263 active.

In Washoe County:

Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 4,332 (+90 since July 21)

Deaths: 105 (+0)

Recovered: 3,116 (+57)

Active cases: 1,111 (+33)

Currently hospitalized: 67 (+2)

Cases who have discharged from hospital: 322 (+2)

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County as of July 22: 73,174 (+536 since July 21)

Hospital bed and ventilator information

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, in Washoe County as of July 22:

63 percent of all staffed short-term, acute-care hospital beds are occupied (+3% since July 21

49 percent of the all Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied (+0%)

16 percent of all ventilators are in use (+2%)

In the state of California, there are now 413,576 confirmed cases with 7,870 deaths.

The breakdown is 49.6 percent male and 49.9 percent female. The age groups are as follows:

0-17: 8.7 percent

18-49: 60.3 percent

50-64: 19.4 percent

65+: 11.5 percent

missing data: .1 percent

Breakdown by ethnicity is as follows:

American Indian: .2 percent

Asian: 5.6 percent

Black: 4.3 percent

Latino: 55.6 percent

White: 17.6 percent

Other: 15.3 percent