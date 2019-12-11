Here’s who is running for county supervisor

When the clock ticked 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Plumas County Clerk-Recorder’s office, the list of candidates who want to be a Plumas County supervisor was finalized.

Some new candidates emerged and others, who had expressed an interest, didn’t file their paperwork for the March 6 Primary election.

There are three individuals seeking to represent District 1: Dwight Ceresola, Jason Christian and Bill Powers. Powers is the new name on that list. The current Portola City Councilman is a former District 1 Supervisor.

Two other men had taken out papers: John Pato and Ryan Rogers. Pato didn’t return his paperwork, and Ryan Rogers has moved.

Ceresola, Christian and Powers want to represent the district that includes Portola and Eastern Plumas County. The position has been vacant since Michael Sanchez resigned earlier this year for health reasons.

Another candidate entered the race for District 2 Supervisor. Mike Grant, a Quincy resident and leader of Plumas County’s Search and Rescue, added his name to the list of hopefuls.

He joins incumbent Kevin Goss, Indian Valley resident Phil Shannon, and Greg Cameron who resides in Greenhorn east of Quincy. District 2 includes Indian Valley, the Feather River Canyon, parts of Quincy and a portion of the Highway 70 corridor to Camp Layman.

In District 4, Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood, who is retiring from his current position at the end of the year, was the first to announce that he would run to succeed Supervisor Lori Simpson. It appears he is now joined in that race by Melissa Bishop, a longtime animal control officer and former employee of Hagwood’s.

Bishop picked up her papers mid last week and brought them back to the county clerk’s office just before the Friday deadline, but she didn’t have enough valid signatures, according to Clerk Recorder Kathy Williams. However, since the incumbent — in this case Simpson — didn’t file to retain her office it extends the filing deadline. Bishop has until today, Dec. 11, to provide the necessary signatures.

District 4 comprises much of Quincy, as well as Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake.

District 2 Superior Court Judge Doug Prouty is unchallenged in his bid for another term on the bench.

There are also state and federal offices on the ballot:

– President

– U.S. Senate

– U.S. Representative District 1

– State Senate District 1

– State Assembly District 1

Plumas County voters just elected Megan Dahle to the state assembly and her husband Brian Dahle to the state senate, but both were to finish off terms that were vacated. On March 3 they will be running for their own terms.

Plumas County voters will participate in an all-mail ballot for the March 3 Primary. They have until Feb. 17 to register for the election.

Important dates

Dec. 27: Last day to select or change party to vote for president

Feb. 3: Ballots mailed

Feb. 17: Close of voter registration and address correction

Feb. 18: Last day for write-in candidacy

March 3: Election Day