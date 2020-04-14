High school senior raises funds for defibrillators

Natalee Olhiser is a senior at Quincy High School and for her senior project she wanted to install more automated external defibrillators (AEDs) around the community.

She worked with Sam Blesse and Care Flight Ground Operations to make her goal a reality. To raise the funding, she partnered with Amy Carey at Carey Candy Company to sell heart-shaped fudge for Valentine’s Day, and she sent out donation letters to local businesses. She raised over $3,000 and was able to purchase four AEDs and two wall cabinets.

One of the AEDs and a wall cabinet went to Quincy High School for the nurses’ office; two AEDs went to Quincy Little League to equip each of the softball fields; and one AED and a wall cabinet went to Plumas Charter School.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped make this project such as success,” said Natalee.

Quincy High School senior Natalee Olhiser presents two automated external defibrillators to Jimmy Hogg, president of Quincy Little League. In the background are Sam Blesse, left, and Matt Brown, of Care Flight Ground Operations. Photo submitted

Natalee Olhiser presents an automated external defibrillator to Taletha Washburn, right, executive director of Plumas Charter School. Left is Sam Blesse, of Care Flight Ground Operations, the organization promoting the proliferation of AEDs in the community.