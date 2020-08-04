Higher Flows on Butt Creek above Butt Valley Reservoir; caution advised

PG&E announced this afternoon that it is releasing higher water flows on a one-mile portion of Butt Creek upstream from Butt Valley Reservoir in Plumas County.

Recreationalists are advised to exercise caution with the higher flows. Prior to the higher flows of 800 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), the flows were about 35 cfs. These higher flows will continue until about Aug. 14.

Normally this water would flow through the penstock pipes that feed the Butt Valley Powerhouse, but with the powerhouse not operating while scheduled maintenance is underway, PG&E needs to release this water into Butt Creek so it can be used by powerhouses downstream on the North Fork Feather River.