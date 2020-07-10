Historic Lawry House among properties Plumas County might sell

By Victoria Metcalf

Special to Plumas News

Some people looking to purchase surplus county property could possibly expect Christmas in July.

County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick brought a list of some county-owned properties to the Board of Supervisors meeting July 7.

“Some of them aren’t meeting their potential and could in other hands,” Hydrick told supervisors.

Hydrick requested supervisors consider his list of properties and determine “which properties you are most likely willing to declare as surplus so as to concentrate staff time on those properties only.”

Under regulations regarding the sale of surplus property the land must first be offered to other county departments, then public nonprofits and finally the public.

One key property includes a historic home in Quincy. Hydrick explained that Plumas County Museum Director Scot Lawson was initially interested in it as an extension to the museum. The house is located diagonally across Jackson Street in Quincy.

The home was built in 1875 by then Sheriff Andrew Hall. The county took possession of the home in 1997. And it has been used as a storage facility, said Supervisor Lori Simpson, who worked at the museum prior to becoming a supervisor. It was also used as part of the countywide Living History programs for fourth-graders every spring.

Hydrick said that Lawson is now willing to let the property go.

Plumas County gained not just the house and surrounding yard, but the adjoining property where the Plumas County Library is located. At the time the property was deeded to the county by former owner Helen Lawry, supervisors had some proposals for county use. One included the site as a parking lot.

However, the home was designated a local historical landmark in 2003. It was then given to the museum for its use.

Hydrick said that parcel could be sold to someone with its historical nature in mind.

Other historic sites include two former jails in Greenville. There is the historic one that has some potential and then another structure, “that is not a very good facility at all.”

Hydrick discussed those properties with county Assessor Chuck Leonhardt and a historic resources survey is warranted. A quote for that process came in at $4,700.

Hydrick said that a person he didn’t name expressed interest in them as a tourist attraction. That person was told that there is a process the county is required to go through before making property available for sale to the public at large.

Other properties include land near the C Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola that has a restroom on it.

There is an agreement with Plumas Unified School District that goes back to 1985 to use that property. Hydrick said he is working with the PUSD superintendent.

Another property is the Sierra House on the corner of Quincy Junction Road and Bell Lane.

Hydrick said that Behavioral Health is using a much newer facility as office space. The two-storey house and a garage/storage facility are not in use at this time.

Hydrick said the county staff now using the newer facility would be relocated.

Also in Quincy, is property near Hunt and Sons Propane. Hydrick described this as a long, narrow plot next to the bike path and is surrounded by commercial and industrial sites. This property covers more than two acres and is not used by the county.

There’s also what Hydrick called the old probation building in East Quincy. This is the building across from the Sheriff’s Office. It was last used by PUSD for administrative officers before they moved into the renovated and restored historic building on Church and Main streets in Quincy.

Hydrick said that Plumas Charter School is possibly interested in leasing it on a short-term basis.

Board Chairman Kevin Goss said there was also the old Greenville airport property. Goss said he’s been approached by the adjacent landowner to purchase it.

Hydrick apologized that he accidentally left that property off the list.

This was an informational item and supervisors will return to give Hydrick their answers.