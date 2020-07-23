UPDATE: Hog Fire: Highway 44 open; more evacuations ordered

Update 3:30 p.m. July 23: The existing evacuation orders remain in place, but a new mandatory evacuation order has been issued:

West of the junction of Highways 36 and 44

Highway 36 east of Fredonyer Summit

This includes all roadways and trails accessed by Highways 36 and 44

All trails along Highway 36 will remain closed, including the Bizz Johnson Trail.

The following area has been downgraded to an evacuation warning:

Junction of Highways 36 and 44 3ast to the A-1 this encompasses River Bench, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road and Ridge Top Road.

West of brake check area on Highway 36 to the junction of Highways 36 and 44, this includes residents served by Phil Dow Road.

Highway 44 is now open for all travel, but caution is urged as emergency personnel are in the area.

According CalFire’s morning briefing the Hog Fire, burning west of Susanville, is now at 9,517 acres and 26 percent contained. There was minimal growth overnight and crews worked to build lines around the fire. The cause of the fire, which broke out July 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. is still under investigation.

There are still no injuries and structural damage to report; 170 structures remain threatened.

The following road closures remain in effect: Highway 44 from the Highway 36 and 44 juncture to A-21 Highway 36 from the Highway 44 and 36 juncture to Westwood. County Road A-1 is closed from the Gallatin Road to Highway 36. Evacuation orders remain in effect for Lake Forest Estates and the north and south sides of Highway 36 from A-1 to Willard Creek Road. An evacuation site has been established at Lassen Community College.

Resources on the fire include: 198 engines, 42 hand crews, 57 dozers, 40 water tenders, and numerous aircraft.