Hog Fire burning west of Susanville at 500 acres

The Hog Fire burning near Hog Flat Reservoir, west of Susanville in Lassen County, is reported at 500 acres as of 7 a.m. this morning, July 19.

The fire, which broke out yesterday afternoon, is burning in timber. According to a statement released by CalFire last evening, “The work being done by the air tankers and ground resources is making a difference and the fire is now 5 percent contained. There are no road closures or threats to structures and no evacuations with the exception of the Goumaz Campground, which was evacuated for precautionary purposes. Resources on hand include: 25 engines, 4 helicopters, 3 air tankers, 7 hand crews and 6 dozers. Additional resources are enroute. Agencies on the fire include CALFIRE, USFS, BLM, Susan River, Standish-Litchfield, Janesville, the Redding Hotshots and a Folsom Lake Handcrew.”