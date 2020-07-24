Hog Fire now 39 percent contained

According to CalFire’s morning briefing the Hog Fire, burning west of Susanville, is now at 9,540 acres and 38 percent contained. Firefighters continue to strengthen control lines around the fire, provide structure defense and patrol the area. Potential exists for the fire to spot outside of the control lines. The cause of the fire, which broke out July 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. is still under investigation. Two structures have been destroyed, but no injuries have been reported. Some residents have been allowed to return home and are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

These roads remain closed:

Highway 36 from the 36/44 junction to Westwood.

County Road A-1 closed just north of the water tanks.

Highway 44 is now open for all travel, but caution is urged as emergency personnel are in the area.

Evacuation orders:



West of the junction of Highways 36 and 44

Highway 36 east of Fredonyer Summit

This includes all roadways and trails accessed by Highways 36 and 44

All trails along Highway 36 will remain closed, including the Bizz Johnson Trail.

Evacuation warnings:

Lake Forest Estates, both north and south sides of Highway 36 from A-1 to Willard Creek Road.

Junction of Highways 36 and 44 3ast to the A-1 this encompasses River Bench, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road and Ridge Top Road.

West of brake check area on Highway 36 to the junction of Highways 36 and 44, this includes residents served by Phil Dow Road.

Resources on the fire include: 175 engines, 63 hand crews, 46 dozers, 39 water tenders, and numerous aircraft. Total personnel: 2,426.