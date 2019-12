The Indian Valley Community Services District office will be closed from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020. It will re-open Thursday, Jan. 2, and resume normal business hours.

District customers who might need to get a hold of the district during this week can call the emergency number: (530) 394-8405 or email at ivcsd@frontiernet.net.

The IVCSD website can also provide information during this time: www.indianvalleycsd.com.