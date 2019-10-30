Home, vehicles lost in blaze

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, multiple calls went out to 911 regarding a house fire at 437 Samantha Drive in Portola.

According to Plumas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, after receiving multiple initial calls at 3:48 p.m., the blaze was then paged out to area volunteer fire departments at 3:51 p.m.

Beckwourth Fire responded at 4:01 p.m., along with city of Portola staff, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, and an ambulance from Eastern Plumas Health Care. The California Highway Patrol assisted in containing the scene and directing traffic.

Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District arrived on scene at 4:01 p.m. and its water truck arrived at 4:07 p.m. Mutual aid arrived at the scene from Sierra Valley Fire, Graeagle Fire, as well as a presence from the U.S. Forest Service.

The home contained many rounds of live ammunition, which made a wide safety barrier a necessity and created a challenge for firefighters attempting to contain the blaze.

Units remained on scene, containing the blaze to the single structure and two vehicles and ensuring the blaze was out fully at around 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with more details to be released.