Monday, February 22, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

An F-18 near Crocker Mountain. Photo by Trent Saxton

News 

Hornets in flight near Lake Davis

Editor

Lake Davis resident Trent Saxton took photos of three F-18 Hornets, which he described as “chasing each other West face of Crocker Mountain” today. The photos were taken taken from his deck above Lake Davis just after noon on Feb. 22.

Photo by Trent Saxton

More News