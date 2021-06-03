Hospital auxiliary gives Seneca $42,000 for hospital equipment

Additionally, the auxiliary hosts two blood drives each year; assists with the Flu and Wellness Clinics; volunteers inside the hospital where needed; hosts an Annual Game Day; and help serves at a Community Supper.

Seneca Hospital Auxiliary welcomes new members to join. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dorothy Stroup, at 530-250-7985. Your time and experience will go a long way to enhance Seneca Healthcare District and the community. For more information visit our website at www.senecahospital.org/auxiliary/