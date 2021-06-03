Hospital auxiliary gives Seneca $42,000 for hospital equipment
Seneca Hospital Auxiliary supports the healthcare district in a variety of ways including providing monetary support and volunteering at various events as needed.
This year, Seneca Hospital Auxiliary donated $42,000 for hospital equipment; $3,000 for Seneca Long Term Care Activities Fund; $4,500 for scholarships; and $325 for the Community Supper.
Additionally, the auxiliary hosts two blood drives each year; assists with the Flu and Wellness Clinics; volunteers inside the hospital where needed; hosts an Annual Game Day; and help serves at a Community Supper.
Seneca Hospital Auxiliary welcomes new members to join. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dorothy Stroup, at 530-250-7985. Your time and experience will go a long way to enhance Seneca Healthcare District and the community. For more information visit our website at www.senecahospital.org/auxiliary/