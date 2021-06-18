News 

How to access the latest fire info from BLM, Cal Fire and Inciweb

Editor

BLM California is announcing the new BLM California Wildfire Dashboard. This dashboard provides the public with live wildfire incident information, BLM California fire restrictions, and temporary closures, the agency shared Thursday.

Visitors can now easily scroll and click from any computer or mobile device to find the latest information about current wildland fire incidents in the state of California and Northwestern Nevada.

The dashboard is designed to show real-time fire information and aggregate data. For additional information on wildfire incidents, visit either the Cal Fire website or InciWeb and follow BLM CA on Twitter and Facebook. Due to the volume of daily wildfires, not all incidents may appear or be featured on this page or fire info websites.

Wildfire Dashboard: https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/1c4565c092da44478befc12722cf0486

CAL FIRE: https://www.fire.ca.gov/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=6

Related Posts

First gallery reception at Plumas Arts set for June 25

Editor

Plumas Arts is pleased to announce its first gallery opening reception of 2021 featuring Lori (Nourse) Read. The opening reception…

Smell smoke? Park Fire burning near Chico

Editor

Waking up to the scent of smoke? Could be the Park Fire near Chico. Chico Fire and Cal Fire are…

June 17: Plumas Public Health announces 0 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 17, that there are zero new cases to report. The…

SPI to close its lands to public access effective June 21

Editor

Due to the extreme drought conditions and risk of wildfire, Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is closing its California forestlands to…

Plumas school board celebrates five retirees

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] The school board celebrated five retirees during the Plumas County Office of Education meeting held the…

Chester Rotarians beautify the community

Editor

By Gregg Scott Chester Rotarians were hard at work last week distributing flower boxes throughout the community. The annual flower box…