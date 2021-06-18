How to access the latest fire info from BLM, Cal Fire and Inciweb

BLM California is announcing the new BLM California Wildfire Dashboard. This dashboard provides the public with live wildfire incident information, BLM California fire restrictions, and temporary closures, the agency shared Thursday.

Visitors can now easily scroll and click from any computer or mobile device to find the latest information about current wildland fire incidents in the state of California and Northwestern Nevada.

The dashboard is designed to show real-time fire information and aggregate data. For additional information on wildfire incidents, visit either the Cal Fire website or InciWeb and follow BLM CA on Twitter and Facebook. Due to the volume of daily wildfires, not all incidents may appear or be featured on this page or fire info websites.

Wildfire Dashboard: https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/1c4565c092da44478befc12722cf0486

CAL FIRE: https://www.fire.ca.gov/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=6