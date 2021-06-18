How to obtain a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination

Officials on Friday unveiled a new system through which Californians can access a digital copy of their
COVID-19 vaccination record. The State wanted to ensure that vaccinated individuals had a convenient
way to access their record from the state’s immunization registry systems.
California State Epidemiologist, Dr. Erica Pan, said, “While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic
version. And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card,
the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.”
In order to obtain your digital copy, you can visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. The Digital COVID-19
Vaccine Record is easy to use: a person enters their name, date of birth, and an email or mobile phone
number associated with their vaccine record. After creating a 4-digit PIN, the user receives a link to
their vaccine record that will open upon re-entry of the PIN.
The record shows the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, date of
vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details
readable by a QR scanner. Once the digital record is received, individuals are encouraged to screenshot
the information and save it to their phone files or camera roll. Please note that this is just a copy of
your COVID-19 Vaccination record and is in no way required of anyone.
If you have not already gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, please check the Public Health website for how to obtain one in Plumas County. If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County Public Health Agency at 530-283-6337 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit the website.