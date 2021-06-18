How to obtain a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination

version. And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card,

California State Epidemiologist, Dr. Erica Pan, said, “While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic

way to access their record from the state’s immunization registry systems.

COVID-19 vaccination record. The State wanted to ensure that vaccinated individuals had a convenient

Officials on Friday unveiled a new system through which Californians can access a digital copy of their

their vaccine record that will open upon re-entry of the PIN.

number associated with their vaccine record. After creating a 4-digit PIN, the user receives a link to

Vaccine Record is easy to use: a person enters their name, date of birth, and an email or mobile phone

The record shows the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, date of

vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details

readable by a QR scanner. Once the digital record is received, individuals are encouraged to screenshot

the information and save it to their phone files or camera roll. Please note that this is just a copy of