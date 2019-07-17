Hunting education class open enrollment

Rick Roy, hunter education coordinator for the Lake Almanor Basin, announced that the Department of Fish and Wildlife is sponsoring a multi-day “traditional” hunter education course, scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 7, and Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 13 and 14, at the Westwood Community Center, 275 Birch St., in Westwood, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The fee is $10, which includes all classroom instruction.

Students must attend all classes — 10 hours total — to qualify for a hunter certificate. Lessons include knowing your gun, gun safety, laws governing hunting, knowing your way around the woods and your responsibilities as a hunter.

California hunter education, a state mandated program required for all hunters, is an effort to raise safety and conservation awareness.

California requires hunter education training for those who have never held a California hunting license, who do not have a hunter education certificate or who do not have a hunting license from another state or province issued within the past two years.

If your child is under 18 years of age, they must present to the instructor a parental release form, signed by the child’s parent or guardian.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with young students, especially those younger than age 16, to help define new words or provide additional tutoring during and after class.

All students are required to obtain a California Get Outdoors ID (GO ID) prior to registering for California Hunter Education courses (follow instructions on the CDFW website).

To register for the course and to download parental release forms, access the website by first going to California Hunter Education – California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Next look for Find Events Near You. Then Search by event date/location. Instructions for the Go ID are there as well.

There is also a waiver that must be printed from this web site.

For those who may not have a home computer to register, local libraries have computers available for the general public.

Proper registration is your first and most important step in getting your hunter education certificate.

When you register successfully, you will be creating your specific hunter education certificate number.

Without a correct registration and waiver (submitted to Rick Roy at the first meeting), you will not be able to attend the class.

Parents and legal guardians who will be present in the classroom will also need to present a waiver.

If you have any problems registering or need additional information, contact Rick Roy at 521-5571.