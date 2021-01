UPDATE: The Highway has been reopened.

Caltrans and the CHP report that Highway 70 is closed from the Greenville Wye to Jarbo Gap in the Feather River Canyon due to hazardous driving conditions and multiple incidents including spinouts.

For the latest road conditions call Caltrans at 1- (800) 427-7623

Or go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

You can also find more information by going to both the Caltrans District 2 and CHP Facebook pages.