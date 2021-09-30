News 

Indian Valley Medical Clinic reopens week of Oct. 11

Editor

Plumas District Hospital will reopen the Indian Valley Medical Clinic beginning the week of Oct. 11.

Services will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Elizabeth McGee DNP, AGNP-C PMHNP, Laura Orange MSN AGNP, and Wendy Flapan MD. A telehealth option will also be available. Patient demand will be assessed regularly to determine when additional patient care days are added. Blood draws will not be offered initially.

In partnership with Care Flight, ambulance services continue to be offered throughout the communities of Indian Valley. EMS resources are stationed near the Indian Valley Medical Clinic.

Plumas District Hospital’s Greenville-based Physical and Occupational Therapy Center is undergoing repairs due to fire damage. A reopening date is undetermined at this time.

 

