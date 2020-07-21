Indian Valley Medical patients to be seen in Quincy due to communications outage

Plumas District Hospital released the following alert this afternoon.

IMPORTANT SERVICE ALERT: The Frontier Communications outage has hampered normal operations at the Indian Valley Medical Clinic. Beginning, Wednesday, July 22, we are moving ALL IVMC appointments to the Quincy campus.

NEW LOCATION: Nan Caylor’s Wednesday (July 22) IVMC schedule will take place in the North Fork building in Quincy.

NEW LOCATION: Dr. Leonardo’s Thursday (July 23) IVMC schedule will take place in the North Fork building in Quincy.

Clinic staff is working to contact patients now. Please note that these locations are subject to change. We will provide updates as necessary. Please feel free to contact our Call Center at 530-283-5640 if you have questions or concerns.