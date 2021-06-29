The 50th annual Cowboy Breakfast returns this Fourth of July to Taylorsville. This is a photo from a previous breakfast, which benefits the Indian Valley Museum. Photo submitted
Indian Valley Museum extends living history booklet deadline; hosts Cowboy Breakfast July 4

Over this past year the Indian Valley Museum has been working to collect and compile COVID life experiences, personal stories and pictures from Plumas County residents of all ages. Living through this difficult historical time has affected everyone and this is a great opportunity to include yourself in this booklet of memories.

The deadline for submission is being extended past June 30  until Sept. 30.  “We hope to complete and publish the booklet by the end of 2021,” said booklet chairperson Vicki Schneider.

Personal interviews are available by contacting Schneider at (530)751-6105.  Written submissions and pictures can be forwarded to Mt. Jura Gem and Museum Society, P.O. Box 194, Taylorsville, CA 95983.  Questions can be directed to either the museum’s project chairperson at [email protected]or the museum at [email protected].

Come join the fun at Cowboy Breakfast

This year the museum is celebrating its 50th Cowboy Breakfast on July 4 from 7 to 11 a.m. for a minimal cost of $10/under 5 free.  Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat ham, eggs, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk.  This special event includes a raffle, and souvenir museum T-shirts and hats will also be available to purchase.   Museum visiting hours will be Friday, July 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  We hope to see you soon!

