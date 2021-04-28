Indian Valley Services District seeks a new board member

The Indian Valley Services District is seeking a qualified candidate to complete the term (December 2023) of a recently vacated board director. Interested candidates must live in the district. The position is not compensated.

The IVCSD provides essential services for three communities including Crescent Mills, Greenville and Taylorsville. Operations are overseen by a General Manager* who reports to the elected, five-member board of directors.

**Operations & services include:

Two community water systems (wells & spring) plus a reservoir/dam/water rights (secondary water supply)

Two community sewer systems

Volunteer fire department with four small stations

Three parks

Street lighting for two communities

Maintenance and administrative departments including an 8-person staff

Desired candidates should possess a strong sense of community service and fiduciary responsibility for managing public funds, model a well-developed work ethic, and demonstrate reasonable oral and written communication skills.

Board members are responsible for carrying out the district mission by establishing, and then overseeing, activities, raising revenue, creating policy (set the rules) and to do what is needed to achieve success.

Board members are expected to have sufficient financial insights to read and understand IVCSD’s budget and financial statements and to otherwise help the board fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities including approving an annual budget, understanding long-term revenue outlay, fixed asset inventory, and capital improvement program (with a grant component).

Board members are expected to attend 2-4 meetings per month. They are expected to read board materials in advance of board meetings and to come prepared to ask questions and participate in discussions. Members are expected to serve on two or more committees of the board and to actively participate in board* and committee work or special projects.

Board members are expected to responsibly represent IVCSD and to advocate for IVCSD’s mission, programs, and services within the District’s communities.

Helpful experience/knowledge (not required but desirable) includes some basic understanding of water and wastewater systems, public administration, fire department administration, and parks & recreation management.

The Board will select a qualified candidate at a Special Meeting within 5 business days following May 12, 2021. The successful candidate will be sworn in at the same meeting.

Information contacts: Bob Orange, Board Chair (530) 284-6042; Lee Anne Schramel, Vice Chair (530) 386-6440; or Mina Admire, Board Director (530) 375-0290.

Please submit a signed cover letter including qualifications, experience and references no later than 9 a.m. on May 12 via: